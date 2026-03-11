Residents oppose locating proposed new Clark County jail in their backyards

“If we want to change that and if we want to bring back and retain young professional families, we can’t be known as the jail exit,” Sharp said.

Springfield city commissioners Tuesday night heard the first reading about the rezoning of land at 2683 Springfield Jamestown Pike from agriculture to institutional and educational for the new jail location. The land was previously annexed to the city.

The city will have its final vote at its April 7 meeting instead of March 24 as previously planned after a motion by Mayor Rob Rue passed.

Commissioners did not share how they intend to vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

Susan Page said exit 54 off of Interstate 70 at Route 72 “has been known for its safe residential areas like Possum Woods and Raymar Estates and for its ease of access to Clark State, Wittenberg, and Cedarville University.” She pointed out the proximity of the proposed jail to several schools and houses, calling it “irresponsible.”

“Clark County residents already turned down the jail on Route 72 by an overwhelming 78% vote; It’s time Clark County and Springfield listen to its citizens,” Page said.

In November 2025, residents overwhelmingly voted against a 20-year, 0.5% sales tax increase to construct, operate, acquire, equip or repair the jail by 78%. The ballot measure was only for the sales tax and did not address the location of the jail.

Clark County’s current sales tax is 7.25%, which includes the state sales tax of 5.75% and the county sales tax of 1.5%. The ballot measure would have increased the sales tax to 7.75%.

Clark County Commissioner Charlie Patterson said the Springfield Jamestown Pike site is large enough, has existing public utilities, direct access to I-70 and is close to 68 north.

“Wherever we put this, we’re committed to putting 24/7 law enforcement on that site in addition to the corrections officers who would be there, obviously 24/7 as well,” Patterson said.

The county looked at more than 20 sites, Patterson said.

Patterson said the site is the first step in the due diligence process, and if it is approved, the county will then take several years to raise money in addition to a state $4 million grant, conduct several required studies and apply to the Board of Zoning Appeals. It would then have to annex two more parcels of land.

He said the county is in constant communication with one resident whose property abuts with the site on three sides.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said average response times from the proposed public safety site, which would house the sheriff’s office, would see an average 4.75 minute faster response time than the current location.

Clark said he has visited multiple other public safety buildings, like the one in Warren County, which are in close proximity to schools and residences. The public safety building would be built in a way that fits the community character and “look[s] professional” and not like a traditional jail.

Marty Ackerman, a resident of a nearby neighborhood, said the property directly bordering the backyards of eight privately-owned homes and “just one field away” from around 12 more homes is a concern.

“Statements have suggested that this facility may actually make the area safer,” Ackerman said. “However, previous comments have described the inmates housed in Clark County as the worst to the worst.”

Ackerman said she is concerned that people released from the jail “cannot be forced into a vehicle and may leave the facility on foot.”

“For a facility of this type to be placed immediately next to established backyards raises serious safety concerns for families who live there,” she said. “Other (outside) county facilities have been cited as being located near homes or schools but they’re not comparable. In those cases, the facilities are not directly bordering private backyards and at least one example, the nearby homes are part of a new development where the buyers get to choose to move there. The residents of Springfield Twp. are not given that choice.”

Multiple residents thanked the commission for holding the required zoning hearing, saying it was one of few chances to be heard publicly.

The county just closed an online survey seeking input to “better understand public perspectives” related to the project.

Credit: Jessica Orozco Credit: Jessica Orozco

Maria Lippencott, who said she is in support of a new jail, said she feels the proximity of the site to schools and there being no existing sidewalks and “poor road lighting” make the site incompatible with the proposed jail.

“This presents a danger to released incarcerated people attempting to leave on foot and those without transportation attempting to visit their loved ones,” Lippencott said.

Lippencott brought a petition which she said featured 378 resident signatures opposing the development of a jail on the area. She also asked for transparency and more discussion before a decision is made.

Some residents said they thought the jail should remain downtown near the court buildings and the hospital.

Katherine Baldridge, who said she lives in Possum Woods, said she would be able to see the jail from her house.

“I believe that it should not be zoned from agriculture to industrial and educational for the purpose of a jail. It was going to be different enough that the Kroger and possibly the Menards was going to be right in my backyard, so to speak,” Baldridge said. “That was going to be way different than what we had bought our house and wanted to raise our children in that area, and I feel like this would be an open door to then who knows what’s going to happen to the rest of the acreage. It’s right there. What else is going to be coming into our neighborhood?”

Jeffrey Smith said he moved to the area from a dangerous city to avoid “the crime and filth and murder” and he said he doesn’t want to be reminded of that when he comes home from work.

Springfield Twp. resident Diana Daniels said those involved in the jail should look at how to mitigate crime, especially with the timeline of the jail’s completion expected to be longer.

Shane Ramey said the city and county should look at building something in that area to make entering the city more “welcoming.”

Costs for a new Clark County public safety complex are estimated at $100 million, according to the county. This includes $77 million in construction costs, $16.5 million for professional services (architects, project management, etc.), a $4.1 million contingency fund and $2.3 million for site acquisition and preparation.

The facility is proposed for the south of Springfield close to Interstate 70. The single-story, 130,000 to 140,000-square-foot facility would house 454 beds and be designed to accommodate future expansions.

The current jail housed in the public safety building downtown along with offices of the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is too small and noncompliant with multiple state standards, according to Clark County officials.

The 9,200-square-foot jail was built in 1977 by federal requirement and opened in 1980 at a cost of $8.2 million. It was built as a 168-bed facility with three holding cells and 11 isolation cells.

