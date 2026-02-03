Clark County seeks public input on potential new jail, safety building

Costs for a new public safety complex are estimated at $100 million, according to the county. Project costs include $77 million in construction costs, $16.5 million for professional services (architects, project management, etc.), a $4.1 million contingency fund and $2.3 million for site acquisition and preparation.

The facility will potentially be constructed in the south of Springfield close to Interstate 70. The proposed single-story, 130,000 to 140,000-square-foot facility will house 454 beds and is designed to accommodate future expansions.

In November 2025, residents voted against the 20-year, 0.5% sales tax increase to construct, operate, acquire, equip or repair the jail by 78%.

Clark County’s current sales tax is 7.25%, which includes the state sales tax of 5.75% and the county sales tax of 1.5%. This ballot measure would have increased the sales tax to 7.75%.

The current jail that’s housed in the public safety building downtown along with offices of the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is too small and noncompliant with multiple state standards, according to Clark County officials.

The 9,200-square-foot jail was built in 1977 as a result of a federal mandate and opened in 1980 for $8.2 million. It was built as a 168-bed facility with three holding cells and 11 isolation cells.

The survey, which is free and anonymous, will close Friday, March 6. It can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/PublicSafetyComplexSurvey.