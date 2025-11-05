Voters against Clark County sales tax increase in partial, early voting

Voters are rejecting the sales tax increase to help build a new Clark County jail and public safety building.
In partial results from early voting only, voters are against the 20-year, 0.5% sales tax increase to construct, operate, acquire, equip or repair the jail by 73%, compared to the 26% who are for it.
Clark County’s current sales tax is 7.25%, which includes the state sales tax of 5.75% and the county sales tax of 1.5%. This ballot measure would increase the sales tax to 7.75%.
Things that are exempt from sales tax include groceries, prescription drugs, certain medical items, medical equipment, agricultural products and manufacturing equipment, baby products and others.
Costs for a new facility are estimated at $100 million, according to the county. Project costs include $77 million in construction costs, $16.5 million for professional services (architects, project management, etc.), a $4.1 million contingency fund and $2.3 million for site acquisition and preparation.
If the levy passes, county officials think they can at least get $15 million from the state to help, along with the $2 million they have in reserves. The 0.5% sales tax increase will give the county $10 million a year.
Once enough funds are raised, county commissioners can vote to remove the additional tax.
