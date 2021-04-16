Report: Over $13,000 worth of items stolen in Springfield home burglary

Springfield police are investigating a burglary incident that was reported earlier this week.
Officers responded around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1900 block of North Limestone Street on a report of a burglary, according to a Springfield police report.
When police arrived, they spoke with the victim who said someone broke into her house while she was gone between 2:50 and 3:30 p.m. and stole over $13,000 worth of items.
When the victim returned home, she told police she “noticed an unknown male with a dark jacket, blue jeans, with a black bag running from the rear of the residence traveling southbound,” the report stated. “(The victim) stated she noticed the back window was broken and the door was open when she walked up to the house.”
The victim told police once she went inside her house, she found many of her items stolen including five firearms, two firearm accessories, prescription medicine, assorted sunglasses, miscellaneous jewelry and a handbag, according to the police report.
No other suspect or witness information was available.
Springfield police continue their investigation into this burglary incident.