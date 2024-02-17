Primary election candidates to meet, speak with voters at local events

Voters will have two opportunities in the near future to meet with and hear from Clark County and statewide candidates for the March 19 primary election.

On Tuesday, 24 candidates for state and county offices will speak at Riversong Church on Springfield-Jamestown Road. On March 5, state and county sheriff candidates are invited to meet with the public at The State Theater on South Fountain Avenue.

Setys Kelly, president of the Clark County Republican Women’s Club, said candidates from any party are invited. Those in contested races will have more time to speak and answer questions than those whose seats are uncontested.

Tuesday’s event will begin with a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m., followed by time for the candidates to speak at 6 p.m. She said 24 candidates have said they will attend, including two Supreme Court justice candidates.

On March 5 at 6 p.m., candidates for state offices and Clark County sheriff candidates will speak to voters. The event will be emceed by Ohio Press Network journalist Jack Windsor, Kelly said.

Following the primary election, the Republican Women’s Club will hold more events in October, once again inviting all parties, Kelly said.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Feb. 20 Early voting begins on Feb. 21.

