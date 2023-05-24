Pool season arriving: What to know about Splash Zone, New Carlisle Pool

Fitness time: Starts June 5, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Features: 400 feet of water slides, 280-foot lazy river, a zero-depth beach entry, a sprayground, a 25-yard competition pool and one-meter diving boards

Special events: Splash Zone offers Tie-Dye Tuesdays and bingo events, among others. The first Cardboard Classic Regatta is planned for July 16.

New Carlisle

Where: 301 E. Lake Ave.

Dates and hours: May 27-July 31, daily, noon to 8 p.m. (Noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 1-Aug. 20).

Admission: Students ages 5 to 17, $6; Seniors ages 65 and older, $5; Adults 18 and older, $7; Spectators (non-swimmers) $3; Children 4 and younger, free with a paid admission. After 6 p.m., $4 per person.

Explore New Carlisle Pool preparing to open Memorial Day weekend

Season passes: Family a four people, $235 until Memorial Day, then $275. A single one-year pass, $125 for students ages five to 17; $100 for seniors ages 65 and up; $150 for adults ages 18 and up; and $75 for spectators.

Features: Heated pool that offers swim lessons, after-hours swims, lounge chairs, picnic tables, sand volleyball, night parties, a shelter area, basketball court, baby pool, concession stand

Special events: The pool offers group rates for birthday parties, family reunions and private or company after-hour parties. The rates include use of the pool only and are based on 25 persons while the pool is open or 50 persons if after hours. Contact the pool for rates and rules.