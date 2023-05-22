New Carlisle Pool preparing to open Memorial Day weekend

The New Carlisle Pool is preparing to open Memorial Day weekend for the season.
The pool will open on Saturday and remain open through Monday, July 31, under normal daily hours of noon to 8 p.m. The hours will be noon to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 20.
There are 20 to 30 employees ready to open the season, with more than half of them being lifeguards, and plenty of concession stand and front desk workers, according to city officials.
Perks of the heated pool include a swim team, special events, swim lessons, after-hours swims, lounge chairs, picnic tables, sand volleyball, night parties, a shelter area, basketball court, baby pool, concession stand and more. Member perks also include bring a friend day, late and early swims and more.
Daily admission rates are $6 for students ages five to 17; $5 for seniors ages 65 and up; $7 for adults ages 18 and up; $3 for spectators (non-swimmers); free for children four and under with a paid admission; and $4 per person after 6 p.m.
Season passes for a family a four people cost $235 until Memorial Day, when it goes up to $275. It cost $15 for an additional family member, which is anyone living in the same household. Grandparents can be added for $50 each per year. Group rates are also available upon request.
A single one-year pass is $125 for students ages five to 17; $100 for seniors ages 65 and up; $150 for adults ages 18 and up; and $75 for spectators.
The pool offers group rates for birthday parties, family reunions, and private or company after-hour parties. The rates include use of the pool only and are based on 25 persons while the pool is open or 50 persons if after hours. There will be an additional cost if the number of people exceeds those numbers.
A party during pool hours is $100 for three hours for members and $160 for three hours for non members. After-hours rental is $195 for two hours for members and $265 for two hours for non members. There is a $35 per hour added for additional people up to 25.
The pool is located at 301 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle. It may close for inclement weather, low patronage, maintenance, health conditions, special events, or other reasons.
For more information, visit newcarlisle.net/citylocations/new-carlisle-pool/ or www.facebook.com/newcarlislepool.
