1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Law enforcement officials have arrested Anthony F. Brown in connection to the fatal shooting at Walmart last night.
Brown is a 32-year-old male who was wearing dark clothing and a health safety mask when he ran from the store following the shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday. They captured him at 5:15 a.m. today after a SWAT standoff at Fairfield Inn in Middletown.
The suspect is accused of shooting two people inside Walmart on Princeton Road last night after he may have been trying to steal cell phones, police said. One person died and another was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.
The suspect was confronted by an employee and began shooting, according to Fairfield Twp. Capt. Doug Lanier.
He said an employee intervened during the attempted shoplifting.
The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton.
Police said the person found in the vehicle was not the shooting suspect and he is being sought.
“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said in a briefing to the media.
“We can all appreciate a Good Samaritan who is wanting to jump in and help, [but] there’s so many times when someone is getting hurt,” he said. “For property, it’s just not worth it. Just not worth it.”
As of Friday morning, the victims had not been identified publicly.
