Police investigating shooting death at Springfield bar

Officers from the Springfield Police Division is investigating a homicide that was reported at a bar on Thanksgiving night, a supervisor confirmed Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 11:32 p.m. Thursday to Club Hollywood at 925 E. Pleasant St. regarding someone who was shot, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Springfield police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No other details — such as the identity of the victim was, potential suspects or what led to the shooting — were available.

