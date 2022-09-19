BreakingNews
Officer dies 5 weeks after being shot; police to escort body from Dayton to Richmond today
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Pike County murder trial: Week 2 begins; watch live

Defendant George Wagner IV, middle, is seen in court Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Wagner is on trial for the 2016 murders of the Rhoden Family in Pike Co., Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Defendant George Wagner IV, middle, is seen in court Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Wagner is on trial for the 2016 murders of the Rhoden Family in Pike Co., Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
Updated 9 minutes ago

WAVERLY, Ohio — The second week of testimony continued Monday in the trial of George Wagner IV who, along with several of his family members, is accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

WATCH LIVE | FEED PROVIDED BY WCPO

Video note: Some witnesses may opt out of their testimony being live online.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Friday, the jury heard from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Shane Hanshaw, opted to be recorded during his testimony as he described how he documented the crime scenes after BCI was called in to assist in the investigation.

The prosecution will finish their questioning of Hanshaw on today, followed by the defense’s opportunity to cross-examine.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark Co. colleges highlight sexual violence awareness, need for...
4
Northeastern, Clark-Shawnee HS teachers make difference through...
5
$100K raised at KB&P Financial Partners golf event will support local...

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top