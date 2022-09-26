Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 11 in court live

BreakingNews
Shipping packages could be very expensive this holiday season
News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
1 hour ago
George Wagner IV is accused of killing 8 members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

WAVERLY — More testimony from officials with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Hamilton County Coroner’s office is expected today as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

LIVE STREAM | PROVIDED BY WCPO

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge’s order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
