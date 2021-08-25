Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death investigation to be extradited from Indiana

Noel Coles Jr. was identified as a person of interest in the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said. He was booked Tuesday evening into the Hancock County, Indiana, Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Additional information on how he was apprehended was not available.

Coles was not charged in Hancock County as he is just being held on a warrant for Clark County, and the sheriff’s department is working on extradition, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.