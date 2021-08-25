springfield-news-sun logo
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death investigation to be extradited from Indiana

Noel Coles Jr. was identified as a person of interest in the Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, death of 43-year-old Jacqueline Coles at a home on Weinland Street in Park Layne, Clark County.
Caption
Credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office

News
By Brooke SpurlockSydney Dawes - Springfield
1 hour ago

A 48-year-old man who was arrested in Indiana after being identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman Tuesday in Bethel Twp. will be extradited.

Noel Coles Jr. was identified as a person of interest in the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43, Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said. He was booked Tuesday evening into the Hancock County, Indiana, Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Additional information on how he was apprehended was not available.

Coles was not charged in Hancock County as he is just being held on a warrant for Clark County, and the sheriff’s department is working on extradition, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home in the 100 block of Weinland Street in Park Layne to check on a woman’s wellbeing after a man said he was on the phone with a co-worker around 7:30 a.m. when he heard screaming and the phone disconnected abruptly. Deputies found broken glass at the rear of the Weinland Street home around 8:10 a.m., although it was unclear if the glass was recently broken, the call disposition said.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio BCI are investigating the death of Coles.

ExploreBethel Twp. death investigation: Person of interest jailed in Indiana; victim ID’d

