Perrin Woods Elementary School celebrates kindness

According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by age 8 – a nearly 10% increase compared to past studies.

“One of our greatest strengths in Springfield is our commitment to serving our students’ diverse needs,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “Our District, guided by the Student Services Department, works incredibly hard to make sure every student is celebrated and supported – no matter what obstacles they encounter. We are here to provide the resources necessary to guide all students to a successful future.”

Students at Perrin Woods also watched a series of age-specific videos about kindness.