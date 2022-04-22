Roundup of Springfield housing development proposals over the years

The development is located near the Walmart on Tuttle Road.

Site work started at the development in 2019 and home sales started in early 2020. So far, many new homes have been built there and residents have started moving in. Bridgewater constituted the first major housing development in the Springfield area since the 1990s.

Sycamore Ridge:

The same developer of Bridgewater, DDC Management, is looking at creating another housing development in the area that will be separate from their previous project. The planned development will be located along East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road.

The goal is to bring 258 new homes to the area and the first phase of the project is slated to began this year.

Former Melody Theatre Drive-In Site

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck talks about the proposed housing development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the site of the old Melody Drive-In and the surrounding area Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

A Columbus-area developer is proposing to build more than 1,200 housing units in Springfield on a tract of land that includes a former drive-in theater just east of the city.

The homes, which will be a mixture of single-family, multi-family and patio-style, will be built on about 247 acres of land known as the 4025 E. National Road annexation zone.

The developer proposing the project is the Borror property management company. The project will be completed in five phases and the request to have that land annexed into the city of Springfield was recently approved by city commissioners.

Here is a look at several other types of housing that have been proposed or are being built in Springfield over the past few years.

Ted Vander Roest, executive director of the Springfield Foundation, talks with John Landess and Daren Cotter, from the Turner Foundation, about the apartments that will be located in the upper floors of the Wren Building in downtown Springfield.