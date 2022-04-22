springfield-news-sun logo
Roundup of Springfield housing development proposals over the years

Riley Goss, 2, helps her father, Nick, sew grass seed in their new yard in the Bridgewater development. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Riley Goss, 2, helps her father, Nick, sew grass seed in their new yard in the Bridgewater development. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
10 hours ago

Over the past five years, multiple housing developments and other projects geared towards building more townhomes and apartments have been proposed for the Springfield area.

Those include three new housing developments that will sit on annexed land formally just east of the city. They also include townhomes in downtown and apartments in the north part of Springfield.

Bridgewater:

Houses are still being built Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Bridgewater development in Springfield Township. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Houses are still being built Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Bridgewater development in Springfield Township. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Houses are still being built Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Bridgewater development in Springfield Township. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

The fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater housing development in Springfield is slated to began and end in 2022. Once complete, it will bring the amount of lots available for new home builds for the entire development to 226.

The development is located near the Walmart on Tuttle Road.

Site work started at the development in 2019 and home sales started in early 2020. So far, many new homes have been built there and residents have started moving in. Bridgewater constituted the first major housing development in the Springfield area since the 1990s.

ExploreFourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development to start in 2022

Sycamore Ridge:

The same developer of Bridgewater, DDC Management, is looking at creating another housing development in the area that will be separate from their previous project. The planned development will be located along East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road.

The goal is to bring 258 new homes to the area and the first phase of the project is slated to began this year.

ExploreDeveloper looking to start project this year for 258 more homes in Springfield

Former Melody Theatre Drive-In Site

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck talks about the proposed housing development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the site of the old Melody Drive-In and the surrounding area Wednesday, March 30, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck talks about the proposed housing development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the site of the old Melody Drive-In and the surrounding area Wednesday, March 30, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck talks about the proposed housing development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the site of the old Melody Drive-In and the surrounding area Wednesday, March 30, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A Columbus-area developer is proposing to build more than 1,200 housing units in Springfield on a tract of land that includes a former drive-in theater just east of the city.

The homes, which will be a mixture of single-family, multi-family and patio-style, will be built on about 247 acres of land known as the 4025 E. National Road annexation zone.

The developer proposing the project is the Borror property management company. The project will be completed in five phases and the request to have that land annexed into the city of Springfield was recently approved by city commissioners.

ExploreDeveloper wants to build 1,200 housing units in Springfield

For a look at how those projects may impact the Clark-Shawnee school district, in which all three developments will be located in, read the story below:

ExploreHow 3 new housing developments could impact Clark-Shawnee schools

Here is a look at several other types of housing that have been proposed or are being built in Springfield over the past few years.

Ted Vander Roest, executive director of the Springfield Foundation, talks with John Landess and Daren Cotter, from the Turner Foundation, about the apartments that will be located in the upper floors of the Wren Building in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Ted Vander Roest, executive director of the Springfield Foundation, talks with John Landess and Daren Cotter, from the Turner Foundation, about the apartments that will be located in the upper floors of the Wren Building in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Ted Vander Roest, executive director of the Springfield Foundation, talks with John Landess and Daren Cotter, from the Turner Foundation, about the apartments that will be located in the upper floors of the Wren Building in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

ExploreProposed high-end apartment complex is part of Springfield effort to increase city’s housing stock
ExploreContinued momentum in downtown Springfield redevelopment has inspired a new crop of projects and investment

