Springfield man charged in 425 Club shooting

Credit: Clark County Jail Credit: Clark County Jail

The witness said an unknown man dressed in all black with a hood “opened up the door to the 425 Club, fired two rounds at (the woman) from outside the bar and then took off running” south on Scott Street before getting into a black truck. He said the woman then ran to the bathroom, and multiple people began helping her until officers and EMS arrived.

The woman was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

DeArmond was convicted of aggravated burglary and sentenced to six years prison in 2011 following a burglary in 2009 in which a man believed to DeArmond’s accomplice was shot and killed by the homeowner. DeArmond was initially charged with murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.