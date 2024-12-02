OSU Extension: Oranges are a winter joy, and here’s how to find good ones

I was attending a weight-loss group a few years ago and I simply was not losing weight. When the instructor asked if I was drinking enough water and exercising, I might have hedged a bit. But when she asked me if I was eating a lot of foods out of the “free to choose list,” I was painfully honest. I robustly answered, “Yes. I eat a few oranges every day.” When she asked how many, I answered, “Eleven.” They must teach those instructors how to keep a straight face, because she did a great job. I will say in my own defense that I was eating the little tangerines to excess, not the large naval ones.

Admittedly, citrus fruits are good for you. Oranges are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C, thiamine, fiber, folate, and potassium. Oranges are mainly composed of carbs and water, with very little protein and fat. They are not without calories. One large navel orange has 87 calories, and the small ones that I prefer have about 45 calories. I was eating close to 500 calories a day just from the oranges I was eating.

One of the things we stress in our Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program lesson is, “Moderation is Key.” It is OK to enjoy oranges and other citrus fruits, but it is also a good idea to round out your diet with other healthy options. Here are some tips for selecting oranges at the store:

1. The tastiest oranges will be firm, full-colored, smooth and thin-skinned. Stay away from oranges that are too soft, show even the smallest signs of mold, or feel as though they have bruises. Do not be concerned about slight scratches or marks on the skin. This happens when oranges rub against tree branches.

2. When you pick one up it should feel heavy — like a small sports ball. This heaviness indicates how much juice is in the orange. The sweetest and ripest fruits will emit the scent of their juices through the skin.

3. No matter the variety, your orange should be a bright color. When selecting navel oranges, look for a vivid, solid orange hue.

4. Oranges will keep at room temperature for about a week and can be stored in your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

5. Make sure to pick a variety that is in-season. Navel oranges taste fresh from midwinter to early spring. The Valencia orange is at its juicy best from late spring to midsummer. Blood oranges are in their prime from early winter until early spring.

Recipe: Nectarine Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

266 calories per serving

Ingredients:

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. minced fresh thyme or 1 tsp. dried thyme

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

6 cups torn mixed salad greens

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and sliced

5 medium ripe nectarines, thinly sliced.

Directions:

1. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the lime juice, sugar, thyme, oil, and garlic; shake well;

2. On a serving platter, arrange salad greens, chicken, and nectarines. Drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.

Recipe: Citrus Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

½ cup orange juice

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 ½ cups Minute brown rice (uncooked)

¼ cup green onions (sliced)

4 tablespoons sliced almonds

Directions:

1. In a glass bowl, combine chicken broth, orange juice and soy sauce. Stir in rice, cover.

2. Microwave on high for 5 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed.

3. Fluff the rice with a fork; gently mix/toss in the onions and almonds.

4. Enjoy!

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Muffins

Makes 2 dozen muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 cup orange juice

1 tsp. grated orange zest

1 cup canola oil

3 large eggs, beaten

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking soda

3-4 cups fresh blueberries.

Topping:

½ cup finely chopped nuts

3 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon.

Directions:

1. Mix oats, orange juice and zest. Blend in oil and eggs; set aside. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add oat mixture; mix lightly. Fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into paper-lined muffin tins, filling them two-thirds full. Combine the topping ingredients, sprinkle over muffin batter.

2. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes before removing muffins to a wire rack.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons with OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP)? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-206-5250 or lyons.489@osu.edu.