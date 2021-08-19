springfield-news-sun logo
X

Opening of Clark County 911 dispatch center delayed until next year

Clark County Sheriff's Office cruiser. BROOKE SPURLOCK/STAFF
Caption
Clark County Sheriff's Office cruiser. BROOKE SPURLOCK/STAFF

News
By From staff reports
1 hour ago

The opening of the Clark County 911 Communications Center is being postponed until 2022.

Several factors, including supply chain shortages and vendor availability, have caused Clark County to delay the project until next year, the Board of Commissioners of Clark County said in a press release.

“We’re working as hard as we can to update our infrastructure to get the 9-1-1 Communications Center operational as quickly as possible,” said Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson.

ExploreWoman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical Center

The $5 million, 7,000-square-foot facility will be used as a dispatch center, office and training facility managed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The center will include 9-1-1 equipment that will allow the public to send digital content directly to dispatchers, including pictures, text messages and GPS locations, the release stated.

There will be no disruptions in public safety during the delay, said Major Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical
2
Best of Springfield 2021: Vote for your favorites
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County begins administering ‘third-dose’ COVID-19 vaccines
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top