Opening of Clark County 911 dispatch center delayed until next year

The opening of the Clark County 911 Communications Center is being postponed until 2022.
Several factors, including supply chain shortages and vendor availability, have caused Clark County to delay the project until next year, the Board of Commissioners of Clark County said in a press release.
“We’re working as hard as we can to update our infrastructure to get the 9-1-1 Communications Center operational as quickly as possible,” said Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson.
The $5 million, 7,000-square-foot facility will be used as a dispatch center, office and training facility managed by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The center will include 9-1-1 equipment that will allow the public to send digital content directly to dispatchers, including pictures, text messages and GPS locations, the release stated.
There will be no disruptions in public safety during the delay, said Major Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.