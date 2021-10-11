springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Sheriff’s Office responds to Northridge power outage

Power is out and phone service is down at schools in the Northeastern Local School District.
Power is out and phone service is down at schools in the Northeastern Local School District.

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldBrooke Spurlock
26 minutes ago
Northeastern schools ‘operating normally,’ district says

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a power outage reported in the Northridge area in Moorefield Twp. on Monday.

Northeastern School District, located in the township, reported on its website that its schools — Kenton Ridge, Northridge and Rolling Hills — are currently without power and phone service.

“All students are safe, and the buildings are operating normally,” the website announcement said.

Northeastern School District spokesperson Steffanie Stratton told the News-Sun that the district will communicate with families via the district’s all-call system as a result of the phone service outage. Students will be released from the buildings impacted by the power outage at their regular time.

We are working to learn more about the cause of the power outage.

