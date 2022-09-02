Okra make great vegetable for meals

Fresh okra should feel firm but not hard. Look for bright green pods with unblemished skin. A little browning on the stem shouldn’t be a concern, although the greener it is, the fresher the okra. Shoppers are not clamoring over each other to get to okra in the produce section, so it is typically easy to find and most available May-September when it’s in season. Okra can be stored in your refrigerator’s produce compartment in a paper bag for up to four days. You can also wrap it loosely in plastic. When you’re ready to prepare it for cooking, remove it from the fridge and bring it up to room temperature first. This will reduce the amount of moisture released from cooking.

There are many varieties of okra, with names like Clemson Spineless, Annie Oakley, Baby Bubba Hybrid, Cajun Delight, Louisiana Green Velvet and more. The green okra is the most common form found in the U.S. with pods that can look fuzzy or smooth, long, or short, pointed or rounded, and depending on the variety, plants that grow three to eight feet tall. You may even come across purple okra, which should look as fresh as the green variety when selecting it at the market.