springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio court sets execution date in Dayton killing spree despite unofficial moratorium

Samuel Moreland was convicted of killing five people in Dayton in 1985, including three children.
Caption
Samuel Moreland was convicted of killing five people in Dayton in 1985, including three children.

news
25 minutes ago
The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for a man convicted of killing five people more than three decades ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday set a 2025 execution date for a man convicted of killing five people in Dayton, including three children, more than three decades ago.

The court's decision in the case of death row inmate Samuel Moreland comes even as an unofficial execution moratorium continues in Ohio, which has been unable to find the needed lethal drugs.

The court sided with the Montgomery County prosecutor, which requested an execution date with all of Moreland's state and federal appeals ended. The court scheduled the execution for July 30, 2025.

ExploreFROM THE ARCHIVES: Anger over effort to free convicted killer: ‘He beat my sons to death’

Moreland's attorneys opposed the request, arguing that Moreland has a petition pending with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging rights' violations. That commission does not have the ability to stop a U.S. execution.

Moreland was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1985 Dayton murders of his girlfriend, Glenna Green, 46; her daughter, Lana Green, 23; and three of Glenna Green's grandchildren: 7-year-old Daytrin Talbott, 6-year-old Datwan Talbott, and 6-year-old Violana Green.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said last year that because of Ohio’s difficulty finding drugs for executions, lethal injection is no longer an option, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Cottrel: Fair at New Boston brings changes, but show must go on
4
Champaign County could be home to new solar farm
5
Police: 28-year-old Springfield man killed in Sunset Avenue shooting
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top