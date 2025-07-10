Shelby S. Galbert, 29, of 411 S. Douglas Ave., criminal damaging, no contest, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no contact with Speedway, assessed costs $100.

Zachary M. Melton, 35, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jordan Coberly, 36, of 1425 Broadway St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $375, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

James R. Isaac, 66, of 4125 Martin Drive, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 5 months, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Angel M. Primous, 40, of 360 S. Limestone St., Apt., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375, drive without valid license, dismissed, improper U-turn, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Marques Thomas, 19, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, criminal mischief, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Tavaughn L. Tilley, 26, of 1311 Selma Road, criminal mischief, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Phillip Whaley, 34, of 913 Mitchell Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered.

Juarez M. White, 25, of 2221 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Laura Davis, 55, of North Hampton, child endangering amended to attempt, guilty, 80 days of jail with 78 days suspended, 12 months of probation, deft taken to jail to serve 2 days, comply with rules of probation, obtain valid license, fined $75.

Daniel K. Dye II, 40, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Tamika L. Harris, 45, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Desiree T. Mcwhorter, 28, of 354 Lincoln Park Circle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Salvatore Spada, 25, of 2880 W. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James K. Stevenson, 42, of Fairborn, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 160 days of jail with 155 days suspended, 12 months of probation, defendant taken to jail to serve 5 days, comply with all rules of probation, jail consecutive with 25TRD05509, fined $200, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 160 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation, jail consecutive with 25TRD4366, defendant taken to jail to serve 10 days, fined $200, no seat belt, dismissed.

Shelton Threats, 19, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., criminal mischief, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Samantha E. Dillion, 33, of 515 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, suspended time conditioned on no criminal or, driving offenses and pay fine/costs by 3/31/25. if no new offenses and paid in full need not appear, interlock required for 2 months, fined $655.

Jason Frock, 41, criminal mischief, guilty, 45 days of jail, changed plea to guilty, jail concurrent w/25cr0321, fined $50.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason D. Perdue, 49, of 2129 Hoppes Drive, criminal mischief, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Anthony M. Senter, 37, of 523 Linwood Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, 12 months of probation, probation to commence upon release from jail, may be considered for drug court., fined $150.

Brandon K. Slone, 27, of 641 S. Clairmont Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, bond to be applied, fine/costs due by 10/13/26 need not appear if paid, fined $100.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 40 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due 10/13/26 shall not appear if paid, fined $100.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, dismissed.

Brittany R. Speakes, 37, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition fine/costs paid by review date, bond to be applied, fine/costs due by 10/13/25 need not appear if paid, fined $100, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due 10/13/26 need not appear if paid, fined $100, theft, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Preston Taylor, 28, of 323 Fair St., criminal mischief, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

