25CV0598: Melissa Kelly v. CRAIG A. COX, Doug K. Cox, Rich D. Cox, Estate of Ricky D. Cox, Jane Doe, HONORABLE Pamela Littlejohn, Marlea Cox Weimer, complaint in partition.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tonoah Hookfin, 64, of Springfield, customer service and Carlo St. Juste, 55, of Springfield, laborer.

Sabienca Baptiste, 28, of Springfield, none and Delias M. Vernet, 33, of Springfield, Adecco.

Trevor S. Barrett, 20, of Springfield, tool maker and Isabelle S. Rathbun, 20, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.