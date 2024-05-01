Ohio elections panel dismisses complaint involving rival Clark County GOP groups

An email sent to members of the Clark County Republican Party Central and Executive Committee — one Rosenberger said was from her and central committee chairman William Lindsey — said the party would continue business as usual under Rosenberger and Lindsey.

“Just because a new group forms does not mean the original group (us) disappears,” the email stated.

The complaint being dismissed “was not a win or loss for either side,” the email stated.

Rosenberger and Lindsey called the Republican Party of Clark County, Ohio a club with “no money, no bank account, no resources, no headquarters and incomplete and inaccurate public campaign finance reports.”

According to the Republican Party and its members’ response, Rosenberger and other officers who were removed “refused to surrender the funds” that belonged to the party, so filings showed no money.

Jeannette Chu, Republican Party of Clark County executive chair, and Jim Stickford, central committee chair, wrote in a prior statement Rosenberger has continued to use party funds “despite being removed from office.”

Stickford said in a statement Tuesday the dismissal tells his party members they “are not frauds or impostors” and “the opposition” was voted out in November.

Rosenberger said in a statement that the party will continue to run under her and Lindsey until 2026.

“Neither side can claim victory and the stalemate will continue until 2026 when the next election and organization of county party members happens,” Rosenberger said. “Until then, the Clark County Republican Party Central and Executive Committee, under Chairmen Lindsey and Rosenberger, is still fully functional operating from their Party Headquarters in Enon, ready to win for President Trump and the down ticket.”

Rosenberger wrote in her complaint that by registering “Republican Party of Clark County, Ohio” as a trade name with the Secretary of State, “unlawfully” taking control of the party’s website and holding a meeting to remove leaders in November among other things, the party with new leadership is “impersonating a county party.”

Nearly three dozen members of the GOP voted overwhelmingly to oust the leaders of their central and executive committees Nov. 2 and install a new team.

The vote against Lindsey was 32-1 with an abstention, while the vote against Rosenberger was 33-0 with an abstention.

The votes were the culmination of a months-long dispute involving chairs Rosenberger and Lindsey and their supporters vs. others who said they lacked confidence in the abilities of leadership and alleged they failed to follow rules.

In one filing, the Republican Party of Clark County, Ohio referred to the Michigan case Pego v. Karano. Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo was removed from the party after months of infighting related to finances and was ousted by a vote. Her removal was affirmed by the 17th Circuit Court, finding that Karano was removed properly despite her challenge to the way the central committee met.

The two local parties disagreed over the bylaws and what they allow in the Ohio Elections Commission filings, with Rosenberger’s party saying the way she and Lindsey were removed violated the bylaws because only the chairs of a committee can call a meeting. The other party said that these bylaws were improperly filed but that their actions did not violate them regardless.

Rosenberger argued in her complaint those who wanted to remove her and Lindsey could have filed a lawsuit, filed a petition with the state party or elect new officers after the 2026 primary election at the next party reorganization meeting.

Rosenberger said in her statement the “rogue group” is in “serious debt” and criticized Chu as group leader.

“The Clark County Republican Party Central and Executive Committee under Chairmen Rosenberger and Lindsey remains firmly fiscally solvent with a permanent headquarters and free dinner events open to the public scheduled for May,” the statement said.

Stickford said the Republican Party of Clark County, Ohio, will continue its work supporting candidates and being involved in the community.

“Our group wants to push forward. This toxic environment needs to stop. This is an election year,” Stickford wrote. “Republicans need to band together, put aside their petty differences and do what is right. Enough with all this negativity.”