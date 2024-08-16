Northwestern to celebrate first week of school with fireworks after football

BreakingNews
Credit: Bill Lackey

Northwestern Local Schools has planned a unique back to school event for this year.

The district will host a community fireworks event at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, after the first home football game to celebrate the start of the new school year.

Superintendent Jeff Patrick said the idea to have a community celebration and coming together activity, which includes fireworks after the home football game, was spurred by Athletic Director Brad Heintz.

“(He) deserves all the credit for putting together what we believe will be a great celebration,” he said.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, Aug. 20, so the fireworks will put a wrap on the first week of the school year.

ExploreWhen do students return to school? Start dates for Clark and Champaign counties

Heintz said this is the first year they have had a back-to-school kickoff with fireworks.

“The idea originated from observing another local school district that included fireworks at their graduation ceremony. I thought it would be exciting and unique for our community to start the new school year with a fireworks display,” he said.

The district has had “a ton” of local donors for this event, including Spradlin Brothers Welding, LWS Tax Service, Ohio Valley, 4Man Insurance, Champion City Photography, Chick-fil-A, RD Holder, Kegley Construction, Littleton & Rue, and Chapman & Reyes Family.

“We are hoping we have a big turnout and want to kick this school year off with a big bang,” Heintz said.

The event is free and the fireworks display will be visible from the main campus.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

