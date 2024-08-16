Northwestern to celebrate first week of school with fireworks after football

Superintendent Jeff Patrick said the idea to have a community celebration and coming together activity, which includes fireworks after the home football game, was spurred by Athletic Director Brad Heintz.

“(He) deserves all the credit for putting together what we believe will be a great celebration,” he said.

The first day of classes is Tuesday, Aug. 20, so the fireworks will put a wrap on the first week of the school year.

Heintz said this is the first year they have had a back-to-school kickoff with fireworks.

“The idea originated from observing another local school district that included fireworks at their graduation ceremony. I thought it would be exciting and unique for our community to start the new school year with a fireworks display,” he said.

The district has had “a ton” of local donors for this event, including Spradlin Brothers Welding, LWS Tax Service, Ohio Valley, 4Man Insurance, Champion City Photography, Chick-fil-A, RD Holder, Kegley Construction, Littleton & Rue, and Chapman & Reyes Family.

“We are hoping we have a big turnout and want to kick this school year off with a big bang,” Heintz said.

The event is free and the fireworks display will be visible from the main campus.