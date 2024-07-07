When do students return to school? Start dates for Clark and Champaign counties

Before students know it, school will be back in session for public school districts in Clark and Champaign counties for the 2024-25 year.
Some students will begin the second week of August, and many will start later for the third and fourth week.
Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.
🏫 August. 14: Springfield City Schools grades 1-9, Global Impact STEM
🏫 August. 15: Emmanual Christian Academy, Clark-Shawnee Local, Urbana City School grades 1-5, and 9, Springfield City Schools grades 10-12.
🏫 August. 16: Urbana City Schools grades k-12, Springfield City Schools all kindergarten students.
🏫 August. 19: Greenon Local Schools grades 1-12, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village
🏫 August. 20: Northwestern Local Schools, Springfield- Clark Career Technology Center for incoming students.
🏫 August. 21: Springfield- Clark Career Technology Center for all students, Tecumseh Local Schools grades 2-12 and 1st grade A-K.
🏫 August. 22: Northeastern Local Schools, Catholic Central, Tecumseh Local Schools and 1st grade L-Z, Greenon Local Schools kindergarten last names A-M, Graham Local Schools.
🏫 August. 23: Greenon Local Schools kindergarten last names N-Z.
🏫 August. 26: Southeastern Local Schools
