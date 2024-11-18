Northwestern schools see some declines, score high in graduation on report card

The district scored 3 stars overall in the state’s 5-star system, a decline from last year’s 3.5-star overall score. Northwestern got 3 stars in gap closing (4 stars last year), and 2 stars each in early literacy and progress, both drops from last year’s 4 and 3-star scores. They also scored a 3 in achievement, the same from last year.

In the graduation-related components, Northwestern scored 5 stars in graduation, the same as last year, with a 96.7% four-year graduation rate, 98.4% in five-year grad rate and 67.8% in the college-career ready component.

Patrick said the big increase in college-career ready is in part a result of changes in courses and programs, such as the personal finance class that includes a program where students can earn 12 points of graduation credit; a new elective class where students learn a variety of essential skills and help them discover what they are good at and enjoy doing; a new aerospace pathway where students can earn industry credentials and college credits; and on-site work-based learning opportunities.

The five-year graduation and college-career ready rates were an increase from last year’s 97% and 43.4%, respectively. However, the four-year grad rate was a decline from last year’s 98.4%.

The district’s performance index, the most comprehensive measure of students’ state test performance, also improved from the previous year, up from 75% to 75.7%.

As for other decreases, the district’s gap closing percentage dropped to a 32.6% from 47.7%, and early literacy fell from 83.3% to 64.1%.

Although gap closing decreased, Patrick said the district “shows strength in demonstrating growth with our students with disabilities despite not having met achievement goals,” but that it “indicates good movement toward that goal to recover those gaps.”

Patrick said one of the biggest hurdles to gap closing is the chronic absenteeism rate, which was 22.4%.

“(This) is a big factor in our students’ academic performance from our earliest learners to our seniors; it is important to come to school,” Patrick said. “Students need to be in school to be successful and make a full year’s expected growth. When that doesn’t happen, it sets them back, making achievement less likely for those students.”

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Northwestern’s report card this year showed improvement on five of those markers, no change on two measures, and declines on nine of them.

Patrick said the district “has committed to building a culture and climate of student wellness focused on the whole child” and will continue to monitor growth and achievement over this school year.