Springfield-Clark CTC only school in the county to earn overall 5-star rating on state report card

CTC’s report card reflects the Career Technical Planning District (CTPD) and takes into account 3,000 total students located on CTC’s campus, satellite programs and students in Clark County who are enrolled in a career-technical course, according to Patrick. Some report card measures include only career technical “concentrators,” students who have completed two or more program-level courses in the same career field, and each component is scored and weighted on multiple factors, “making it difficult to pinpoint specific reasons for scoring.”

The center scored a 5 in career and post-secondary readiness and post-program outcomes, the same as last year, and a 4 in achievement and graduation, an increase from last year’s 3-star scores,

In achievement, the data includes technical skill attainment, which was a 87.5%, and performance index, which was 66%. Students earned over 1,300 industry credentials and certifications in 2023-24, which is up from the 957 from the previous year. Patrick said this increase was because of several initiatives including offering additional elective-based industry credentials and adding the paraprofessional credentials.

As for graduation, the four-year rate was 96.5% and the five-year rate was 84.9%, Patrick said.

Career and post-secondary readiness measures how well students are prepared for work or college and considers students’ participation in work-based learning such as apprenticeships, college credit plus, career technical student organizations and other factors. Patrick said in this component it isn’t easy to pinpoint one specific reason for the scoring, but can share:

The state goal for work-based learning participation is 14% of students and CTC surpasses this goal with 40% students. Work-based learning includes students working in school-based businesses, such as culinary arts students working in The Jaguar Room restaurant, veterinary science students volunteering their time at the Clark County SPCA and Clark County Dog Shelter, and participating in work the placement program to earn CTE credits while reporting for paid employment.

For the 2023-24 school year, 132 students participated in the work placement program where they spent a portion of the time each week working at a local business related to their career tech program. The students earned over $1.2 million in wages.

Post-program outcomes looks at the number of students who are employed, in an apprenticeship, join the military, enter a service program or are enrolled in postsecondary education or advance training in the six months after leaving school.

Patrick said she believes the ratings are accurate. She said: “What CTC offers the students of Clark County is invaluable. We are excited to have earned a five-star rating and it is a testament to the continuous passion and hard work of CTC’s students, teachers, administrators, and support staff, and also the associate school districts within our CTPD.”