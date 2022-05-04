Northeastern superintendent: New school construction remains on schedule, under budget

Kronour said inflation should not affect these construction projects but may affect others.

“Inflation should not have anything to do with our current building projects, however, it could impact the special projects where costs are yet to be determined,” he said.

The new Northeastern site is a two-story building, and the new Kenton Ridge site is a three-story building. Both buildings will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.

“The (Northeastern) building is coming along. The brick has been done for awhile, and the inside is really shaping up well, and the furniture’s coming in and they’re putting it all together,” Kronour said. “We’re really excited things are taking shape and we’re going to be ready to go for the start of next school year.”

Kronour added the entrance is progressing , benches are being placed in front of the building, and the canopy for the elementary entrance is going up.

The Northeastern building dedication and ribbon cutting will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 140 W. Main St.

The Kenton Ridge building is a year behind Northeastern because is it “quite a bit larger.” Northeastern has about 1,100 students, and Kenton Ridge has about 2,400 students.

The building has almost all of the infrastructure set up inside, all of the brick on the back in the gym areas and significant progress on the student dining area.

“We are seeing lots of progress on the building,” Kronour said. “Things are coming along for this building to open in the fall of 2023.”

The district is spending $42 million on the Northeastern site and $57 million on Kenton Ridge building. One of the new buildings will be located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the current South Vienna school, and the other building will be on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School.

The abatement and demolition of South Vienna Elementary and Middle School will begin in June. Once the abatement process begins, officials will have a better understanding of how long it will take for the building to come down.

Demolition for Northeastern High School is estimated to begin in late fall or winter, but how much of the building will be downed and the exact timing are still being determined, Kronour said.

The district is inviting any alumni and community members to a “one last look” open house of South Vienna Elementary School, 140 W. Main St. in South Vienna, and Northeastern High School, 1480 Bowman Road in Springfield, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new Pre-K-through-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.