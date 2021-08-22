Northeastern superintendent: Construction on new schools ‘coming along well’

“A lot of the concrete masonry block units are up, both gyms are pretty well done as well as the dining area, they are putting up steel structure for the academic portion of the building... pouring the floors in a lot of the areas,” he said. “It is moving right along as well. It’s definitely taking shape with the steel going up and all of the block getting put in.”

One of the new buildings will be located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the current South Vienna school, and the other building will be on the property near the Kenton Ridge side.

South Vienna is slated for demolition as soon as possible, Kronour said. The other four buildings — Northeastern, Kenton Ridge, Rolling Hills and Northridge — have been financed for demolition.

The construction projects are roughly $4 million under budget. The extra funds can be used toward additional projects to the buildings once they are complete.

“We’re continuing to work on that. We’ve had discussion with the board,” Kronour said. “We can’t really move forward with those types of projects until we are substantially complete with the new buildings. We still have two years until Kenton Ridge is done and have to make sure we have all of the money for the new buildings before we have those other projects.”

Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new PreK-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.