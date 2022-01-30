Northeastern superintendent: School construction sites continue to progress

“Ahead of the holiday break, prep work for the terrazzo flooring in the main commons area outside of the high school gymnasium and theater was underway, and the media center (IMC) was starting to get framed out,” Kronour said.

At the Kenton Ridge site, construction is “well underway.”

“The concrete slabs have been poured, gas lines installed, metal framing has gone up, and most of the work is taking place inside the facility,” Kronour said. “The exterior brick veneer continues to be installed along the north wall area, which is the kitchen and food services area, student dining, stage and gymnasium.”

Kronour added that both the interior and exterior masonry walls have been complete in various areas throughout the building, and a pitched roof structure has been installed on the third floor.

One of the new buildings will be located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the current South Vienna school, and the other building will be on the property near the Kenton Ridge side.

The construction projects are roughly $4 million under budget. The extra funds can be used toward additional projects to the buildings once they are complete.

Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new PreK-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.