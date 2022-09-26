Northeastern schools see increases in report card ratings

Schools were still evaluated on how well their students did on state tests, reading proficiency in kindergarten through third grade, graduation rates, how students are progressing year over year, how well schools are able to close gaps between student subgroups, and how ready a student is to enter the workforce, college or the military after graduation. The new equation puts increased weight on year-over-year progress and gap closing.

The district had a performance index rate of 78.9%, which is an increase from last year’s 65.5%. As far as gap closing, the district had a rate of 61.4%.

According to ODE data, of Ohio’s 607 graded school districts, 581 saw their Performance Index rise in 2021-22, and only 26 saw a decline. That’s because scores dropped in 2020-21 due largely to COVID disruptions, then they bounced back some in 21-22.

Blazer said the district saw an increase in most test indicators, as well as scored above the state average on most state assessments.

“(We) improved in the majority of our tested areas this past year. This improvement is a good indication that having students in person every day has positively impacted closing learning gaps. Also, the additional teachers that were hired have focused their time and support and provided carious interventions to get our students caught up,” he said.

When it comes to graduation rate, Northeastern had an overall rate of 93.7%. The four-year rate decreased this year at 92.1% compared to last year’s 96.1%.

Blazer said the district is “trending in the right direction” and will continue to keep student achievement and progress as one of the district’s goals.

Last year, school report cards did not include letter grades for all individual metrics and only listed some of the raw data including academic, graduation and attendance measures.