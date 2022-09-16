How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for Springfield-area schools

State report cards released Thursday show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts.
Ohio K-12 schools did not receive an overall grade for 2021-22, but they did receive ratings on individual components of the report card. The Ohio legislature also changed the previous system of A-F grades to a 1-5 stars system.
This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for achievement and year-over-year progress, as well as raw data for performance index on tests and graduation rates.
|District
|Achievement
Rating
|Performance
Index %
|Progress
Rating
|4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
|CLARK COUNTY
|Southeastern
|4
|80.7
|3
|93.2
|Northeastern
|3
|78.9
|3
|92.1
|Northwestern
|3
|78.7
|3
|94.9
|Clark-Shawnee
|3
|78.5
|5
|94.1
|Greenon
|3
|74.5
|2
|92.2
|Tecumseh
|3
|71.6
|4
|85.8
|Springfield
|2
|52.7
|1
|78.3
|CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
|West Liberty-Salem
|4
|88.5
|2
|97.9
|Mechanicsburg
|4
|87.2
|3
|97.6
|Triad
|4
|84.2
|3
|94.3
|Graham
|3
|74.2
|2
|93.1
|Urbana
|3
|70.4
|3
|88.5
In Other News
About the Author