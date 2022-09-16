BreakingNews
How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for Springfield-area schools
How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for Springfield-area schools

Angela Jones, Tecumseh High School science teacher, takes her conservation science class outside to identify plants.

State report cards released Thursday show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts.

Ohio K-12 schools did not receive an overall grade for 2021-22, but they did receive ratings on individual components of the report card. The Ohio legislature also changed the previous system of A-F grades to a 1-5 stars system.

This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for achievement and year-over-year progress, as well as raw data for performance index on tests and graduation rates.

DistrictAchievement
Rating		Performance
Index %		Progress
Rating		4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
CLARK COUNTY
Southeastern480.7393.2
Northeastern 378.9392.1
Northwestern 378.7394.9
Clark-Shawnee 378.5594.1
Greenon 374.5292.2
Tecumseh 371.6485.8
Springfield 252.7178.3
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
West Liberty-Salem 488.5297.9
Mechanicsburg 487.2397.6
Triad 484.2394.3
Graham 374.2293.1
Urbana 370.4388.5

