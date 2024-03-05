Northeastern choses interim school superintendent

Linson, a Northeastern High School graduate, has been with the district for 23 years and worked in education for more than 30 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, and most recently as pupil services director. He said he’s “deeply honored” to step up as the interim superintendent.

“This district has always held a special place in my heart, and I am committed to serving our students, staff and community during this transitional period,” he said. “I look forward to working together as we search for the next superintendent to lead NELSD into a bright future.”

Kronour and Linson will work together to make sure there’s a smooth transition in April. Kronour is leaving after nine years of service to take on a new role as director of sports administration at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

Jeffrey Yinger, school board president, said they’re grateful for Linson serving as the interim superintendent.

“His years of experience and dedication to our district make him the ideal person to lead us through this transition,” he said. “On behalf of the entire board, I want to express our sincere appreciation for his commitment to our students, staff, and community.”

The school board will begin the search for a new superintendent “in the near future,” and more information on how the community can participate in the search process will be shared in the coming weeks.