Cottrel: April 8 total solar eclipse requires planning to make it fun

The size of the invading mass of sightseers was shocking to all of them.

Pete Shaw and his son drove a Winnebago to Oregon from South Dakota for the eclipse in 2017. There were campers from many central states and California.

“I didn’t know there were this many RVs in the world,” he said.

Camping spots in eastern Oregon had been booked for 6 months before the eclipse, and as soon as it was over, everyone jumped into their RVs and took off. Everyone.

The interstate, he said, was at a standstill and the feeder roads from both sides of the highway were also sitting still. It took five hours to get out of the area. Granted their retreat was complicated by the mountains, but it still was a heck of a traffic jam.

A friend in Virginia noted the same issues. So. Much. Traffic.

A gentleman in St Louis didn’t remember traffic or inconveniences, but then he stayed in town to watch.

One thing I remember from our eclipse experience in 2017 was sitting in traffic and seeing all the great parties and BBQs in back yards along the highways. Those who prepared ahead and stayed home had a great time that day.

Sadly, a lady in Savannah told me the 2017 eclipse was a dud since it was very cloudy.

And that, of course, is a possibility for us in 2024. Remember there is no such thing as a rain delay for celestial displays.

When that happens the gray cloudy day just turns into a dark night for a few minutes then back to a gray day. Viewers will feel the temperature drop and an increased breeze. It will be fun to see how the farm animals react to the unusual darkness.

Recently, because of my eclipse experience, I was invited by Nate Smith, the communications coordinator for the Clark County Combined Health District, to participate in a Facebook Live broadcast. The monthly panel discussion focused this time on eclipse readiness. The panel here included Stephanie Johnson, emergency preparedness coordinator; Zibby Dewitt, director of Environmental Health; and Chris Cook, health commissioner.

I think I learned more than I contributed. This broadcast will be available at Facebook/clarkcohealth/videos this Friday afternoon after 4 p.m. Or anytime you want to watch after that.

The health district’s website and Facebook page are good places to learn about permits and rules regarding setting up camping for an event for the eclipse and how to get the viewing glasses for free. There is also good information on how to be sure the glasses you have are of the strength recommended and not some fake eclipse viewers.

Like I’ve said before, I am not exaggerating or panicking about the upcoming eclipse. Far from it. I am excited and want to help everyone get the full enjoyment from this upcoming event.

If we plan ahead, we will have fun memories of this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse.