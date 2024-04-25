Northeastern asking community to help find next superintendent

Part of the search process includes an opportunity for the community to provide feedback by completing a questionnaire, which will ask several things, including what is great about Northeastern schools, what are the challenges facing the district, and what characteristics desired in the next superintendent.

Along with the questionnaire, two community forums will also be held for the community to share more detailed insights and suggestions.

The forums will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, with the Northeastern campus forum held in the IMC/Library and the Kenton Ridge campus forum held in the cafetorium.

The information from the questionnaire and forums will be used to compile the superintendent search profile, which provides a comprehensive overview of what the community would like to see in the next superintendent, according to the email.

“We understand the process of hiring a new superintendent can cause anxiety. Please be assured that the board of education highly values your perspectives and appreciates your time to provide input into this important hire. Your feedback is instrumental in shaping the future of our school district,” the email stated.

As for the timeline of the search, the job was posted on April 15, a stakeholder search profile meeting and community forums will be held April 29, the application deadline is May 27, first round of interviews will be on June 10 and 11, and final interviews will be on June 17.

To find the questionnaire, the timeline, application process and other information, visit the district’s superintendent search page at www.nelsd.org/superitendent-search