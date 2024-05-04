Solid Waste District awarded $9K grant for recycling program

Explore Former Clark County Fairgrounds office building demolished

The district will spend some of the funds to purchase a dedicated recycling roll-off bin that can be used at multiple special events throughout the summer, including the Springfield Summer Arts Festival, and some will be used to purchase 10 recycling and 10 trash receptacles to be provided with the roll-off to have recycling and trach containers available at the event.

Local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations in southwest Ohio are receiving more than $900,000 this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development and scrap tire recycling programs.

Explore Federal funding approved to help areas hit by deadly March tornadoes in Ohio

Ohio EPA is issuing more than $7.5 million in grant funding statewide to 159 recipients, with more than $3.8 million for community and litter prevention programs.

For more information about the grant programs, visit www.recycleohio.gov.

For more information about the Clark County Solid Waste District, visit www.ClarkCountyOhio.gov.