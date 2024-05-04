Solid Waste District awarded $9K grant for recycling program

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Solid Waste District have received more than $9,000 in funds to help with an event recycling program.
The Recycle Ohio grant funding is from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to implement a Special Venue Recycling program this summer.
The district will spend some of the funds to purchase a dedicated recycling roll-off bin that can be used at multiple special events throughout the summer, including the Springfield Summer Arts Festival, and some will be used to purchase 10 recycling and 10 trash receptacles to be provided with the roll-off to have recycling and trach containers available at the event.
Local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations in southwest Ohio are receiving more than $900,000 this year in grants from Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development and scrap tire recycling programs.
Ohio EPA is issuing more than $7.5 million in grant funding statewide to 159 recipients, with more than $3.8 million for community and litter prevention programs.
For more information about the grant programs, visit www.recycleohio.gov.
For more information about the Clark County Solid Waste District, visit www.ClarkCountyOhio.gov.
