Clark County library to offer seeds to residents

“A seed library is just another way that the library can serve its community. The idea is to give community members access to free seeds so that they can grow some of their own food,” said Jason Wearly, soon to be Tuttle Branch Manager, and originator of the program. “A longer-term goal of the project is to help facilitate a local network of seed savers in order to create locally adapted varieties.”

Those interested must complete a seed library membership form to borrow seeds. Seed library members can take 10 seed packets per month, with a limit of seeds taken to no more than two packets per variety and only what they’re using this season.

A library card is not required to become a seed library member. Membership forms can be filled out and turned in at the main library reference desk, where seed packs are also available.

Seeds are not required to be returned or donated, but the library will accept donations of unopened packets of vegetable, herb, fruit or flower seeds. Donated seeds must be open-pollinated, heirloom varieties, and organic seeds are preferred as they will not knowingly distribute or accept donations of genetically modified (GMO), patented, or Plant Variety Protection Act (PVP) protected seeds. They will also not accept donations of saved seeds at this time.

The library posted the news to its Facebook page, and several community members took to it to comment about the idea.

“This is such a great idea! Thank you!,” Taylor Huggins commented.

“So exciting! What a great idea for our community!,” Brittney Perkins said.

For more details on the seed library, visit www.ccplohio.org/news/seeds-your-library/. For more information about the library, visit www.ccplohio.org.