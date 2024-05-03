Clark County library to offer seeds to residents

The new program allows some to grown on food with long-term goal of seed network.

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Clark County Public Library will offer seeds to county residents.

Starting Monday, residents ages 14 and older can pick up seeds from the Seed Library at the main library.

“A seed library is just another way that the library can serve its community. The idea is to give community members access to free seeds so that they can grow some of their own food,” said Jason Wearly, soon to be Tuttle Branch Manager, and originator of the program. “A longer-term goal of the project is to help facilitate a local network of seed savers in order to create locally adapted varieties.”

ExploreWhat’s happening this weekend: Dog bakery opening, Master Gardener plant sale and more

Those interested must complete a seed library membership form to borrow seeds. Seed library members can take 10 seed packets per month, with a limit of seeds taken to no more than two packets per variety and only what they’re using this season.

A library card is not required to become a seed library member. Membership forms can be filled out and turned in at the main library reference desk, where seed packs are also available.

Seeds are not required to be returned or donated, but the library will accept donations of unopened packets of vegetable, herb, fruit or flower seeds. Donated seeds must be open-pollinated, heirloom varieties, and organic seeds are preferred as they will not knowingly distribute or accept donations of genetically modified (GMO), patented, or Plant Variety Protection Act (PVP) protected seeds. They will also not accept donations of saved seeds at this time.

ExploreFormer Clark County Fairgrounds office building demolished

The library posted the news to its Facebook page, and several community members took to it to comment about the idea.

“This is such a great idea! Thank you!,” Taylor Huggins commented.

“So exciting! What a great idea for our community!,” Brittney Perkins said.

For more details on the seed library, visit www.ccplohio.org/news/seeds-your-library/. For more information about the library, visit www.ccplohio.org.

In Other News
1
Springfield man pleads guilty to three charges after ex was shot in...
2
NEW DETAILS: 2 Champaign County men found dead in home identified
3
Months before swearing in a new mayor, village fiscal officer was...
4
Miami University students protest Israeli-Hamas war with peaceful...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top