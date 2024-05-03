Springfield man pleads guilty to three charges after ex was shot in back

According to court records, Davis shot several times at the woman, hitting her once in the back on Nov. 6.

The woman told Springfield police Davis shot her as she was fleeing a vehicle while he was getting his gun. Davis continued to shoot at her while she was fleeing, and a South Limestone Street house was hit by gunfire, according to court records.

Davis was found trying to flee on foot in an alley in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to court records. A police officer found guns along the route that Davis allegedly fled.

The victim was treated at Mercy Health — Springfield before she was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Davis was described as being “highly intoxicated” on the police report.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 15 at 9 a.m. He is being held without bond.