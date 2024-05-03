BreakingNews
Springfield man pleads guilty to three charges after ex was shot in back

Joey Davis will be sentenced later this month.

A Springfield man accused of shooting at his girlfriend who was breaking up with him in November pleaded guilty to three of six charges last week.

Joey Davis, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, second-degree felonious assault, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. He had also faced an attempted murder charge, as well as two improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone charges.

According to court records, Davis shot several times at the woman, hitting her once in the back on Nov. 6.

The woman told Springfield police Davis shot her as she was fleeing a vehicle while he was getting his gun. Davis continued to shoot at her while she was fleeing, and a South Limestone Street house was hit by gunfire, according to court records.

Davis was found trying to flee on foot in an alley in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to court records. A police officer found guns along the route that Davis allegedly fled.

The victim was treated at Mercy Health — Springfield before she was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Davis was described as being “highly intoxicated” on the police report.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 15 at 9 a.m. He is being held without bond.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

