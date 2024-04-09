Northeastern school selects consulting firm for superintendent search

K-12 Business Consulting Inc. is a firm with experience in educational leadership recruitment, and “renowned for its commitment to finding the best candidates to meet the unique needs of Ohio’s public school districts,” according to a release.

Dustin Miller and Deb Campbell will represent K-12 and lead the search. Miller and Campbell have experience in superintendent searches and an understanding of the challenges and opportunities at NELSD, the release said, and bring insight and knowledge to the table.

“Deb Campbell’s connection to our district, combined with the firm’s proven expertise in educational leadership and understanding of Ohio’s public school landscape, gives us confidence in their ability to guide us in finding the best candidate. We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Miller, Ms. Campbell, and their team to identify a visionary leader who will continue our tradition of excellence,” Yinger said.

The board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, to kick off the search process. During the meeting, K-12 will collaborate with the board to outline the timelines, search criteria and community engagement opportunities. The board is encouraging the community to patriciate in this process to help find the next district leader.

Steve Linson was approved as the interim superintendent last month, and his appointment will be through the end of the 2023-24 school year while the board conducts the superintendent search. Former superintendent John Kronour resigned effective April 2 and has been named director of sports administration at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

For more information or updates, visit www.nelsd.org.