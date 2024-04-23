Springfield’s Empty Bowls event raises $40K for local hunger relief

Springfield’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser raised more than $40,000 to go to the local tri-county food bank for hunger relief.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, in partnership with Wittenberg University, held the 29th Empty Bowls fundraiser on April 4.

The event raised $40,633, which equals 203,165 meals for those in need. This brings the 30-year fundraising total for the event to $666,543.

“These dollars translate to over 80,000 meals for neighbors in need,” said Jennifer Brunner, Second Harvest development director. “In 2023, we experienced a 32% increase in unduplicated individuals served, and most of them were from Clark County. These funds will help us address the increased need in our community.”

Scott Dooley, Wittenberg professor of art, had his students as well as Springfield High School students and other local artists create more than 1,000 unique bowls.

For the event, attendees could choose a bowl and get unlimited soup by local vendors for a $20 donation, or $10 for ages 12 and younger.

