New retail store opens in New Carlisle this week

A popular retail store will open in New Carlisle this week.
Dollar Tree will host a grand opening at noon Thursday at 120 S. Main St.
“The city of New Carlisle welcomes Dollar Tree to the community, and we are excited about having additional retail stores that provide affordable groceries and merchandise for our citizens,” said Bryan Moore, the city’s planning director.
Dollar Tree applied for signage and occupancy permits at the end of last year, which were approved by city officials.
The location previously housed a Rite Aid store. Most Ohio Rite Aid locations were set to close after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.
According to the Dollar Tree career website, the new location is hiring for sales floor associate and operations assistant manager positions. However, the new location is not yet listed on the main website.
