New retail store opens in New Carlisle this week

“The city of New Carlisle welcomes Dollar Tree to the community, and we are excited about having additional retail stores that provide affordable groceries and merchandise for our citizens,” said Bryan Moore, the city’s planning director.

Explore Empty Bowls event spills into multiple areas with first event in Springfield this week

Dollar Tree applied for signage and occupancy permits at the end of last year, which were approved by city officials.

The location previously housed a Rite Aid store. Most Ohio Rite Aid locations were set to close after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Explore English classes for immigrants expanding in Springfield

According to the Dollar Tree career website, the new location is hiring for sales floor associate and operations assistant manager positions. However, the new location is not yet listed on the main website.