Last Springfield Rite Aid set to close

A corporate spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the closure.

At the end of September, another Rite Aid location, in downtown Springfield, closed its doors. At the time, a spokesperson said the the company reviews each store regularly to make sure it is “meeting the needs of our customer, communities and overall business.”

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability and store performance,” the spokesperson said at the time.

The Enon store at 101 W. Main St. will be the closest Rite Aid for many Springfield customers. There are 142 Rite Aid stores in Ohio and 1,592 nationwide, according to the company’s website. In September, there were 188 stores in the state and 2,123 across the country.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October and plans to close 15 stores in Ohio, according to court records.