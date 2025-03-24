English classes for immigrants expanding in Springfield

A woman from Haiti didn't want to be identified as she talks about her fears with Donald Trump winning the election. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

53 minutes ago
Springfield is continuing to expand English as a second language class offerings with the continuation of a program aimed toward the whole family.

The Welcome Project, coming after last year’s Micro-Festa pilot program, is free and will serve adults, students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and infants to pre-kindergarten all at once, removing child care barriers and allowing three generations to learn English together.

A 10-week spring session is ongoing, but there will additional sessions in the summer and fall. During a Haitian Coalition meeting this week, Sandy Thompson, executive director of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, said the summer session is expected to focus more on serving children, since school will be out.

Classes are held twice weekly in the evenings at High Street Church of the Nazarene.

“What we’ve found is there are several language learning opportunities, ESOL opportunities, but none helping to address the family,” Tami Carter of the Nehemiah Foundation said previously, “so we’re trying to remove that barrier ... to where mom doesn’t have to stay home because she doesn’t have anybody to watch her children.”

Students are primarily Haitian immigrants, but classes are available to any speaker of other languages.

Classes are geared specifically toward each age group, with the teaching style for younger students being more play-based.

This class joins several others across the community, including ones held by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, St. Vincent de Paul, the Clark County Literacy Center CMS Caribbean Market, Central Christian Church and Clark State College.

Those interested in learning more about the classes can email tami@nehemiahfoundation.org.

