New pocket park opening in Springfield this month

Spring Hill Pocket Park in Springfield will open on Aug. 29. CONTRIBUTED
News
By Brooke Spurlock
55 minutes ago
Community invited to join the celebration Aug. 29.

A pocket park will open in Springfield at the end of this month.

The community is invited to the celebration of the Spring Hill Pocket Park thatopens Aug. 29. The area will be located around the parking area east of Fellowship Spring Hill, the red church on the corner of North Limestone Street and Stanton Avenue, according to church officials.

“A house was bought, razed, and more parking was created for the church’s weekend services, but Fellowship wanted the neighbors in the area to have a safe place to play together that would benefit the whole neighborhood,” said Michelle Detrick, communications director.

There will be a basketball net, park benches, a picnic table, community gardening beds, and a Little Free Library.

At 1 p.m., one of the benches will be dedicated to Schuyler Mollett’s memory, who was murdered in the parking lot Aug. 8, 2013.

“Our hope is to bring joy and hope to a place where tragedy once struck,” Detrick said.

