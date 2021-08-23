New pocket park opening in Springfield this month

The community is invited to the celebration of the Spring Hill Pocket Park thatopens Aug. 29. The area will be located around the parking area east of Fellowship Spring Hill, the red church on the corner of North Limestone Street and Stanton Avenue, according to church officials.

“A house was bought, razed, and more parking was created for the church’s weekend services, but Fellowship wanted the neighbors in the area to have a safe place to play together that would benefit the whole neighborhood,” said Michelle Detrick, communications director.