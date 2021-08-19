Clark County library requires staff to wear masks

Freeman said although masks are optional, they encourage patrons to wear one and provide them at the door. She said the library also continues to offer hand sanitizer, frequently clean surfaces, and have installed air purifiers.

“After discussion with my board of trustees, it was felt that enforcing a mask policy on patrons without a mandate from the state or county would only have a negative impact on the library’s relationship with our community,” she said.

At the Champaign County Library, Director Ty Henderson said they are not requiring masks, but are recommending staff to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, when working with the public. He said there is also signs in the building recommending the public to wear a mask.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library has also continued to make masks optional, but are “highly recommending” patrons and staff to wear one inside the building, according to Library Director Rebecca Wilden.