What’s happening this weekend: Cat café, history tour and more

Outreach Program

The Montgomery Avenue Church of Christ in Springfield will have a Community Outreach Program starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at Groceryland, 1822 S, Limestone St.

Grocery gift cards will be given out to the first 100 individuals to shop in the store.

Cat Café

Cat Café will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St.

All ages are invited to join for snacks and kittens from Paws Animal Shelter as a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. A few crafts for all ages will also be available.

Representatives from Paws will be available to provide information on the adoption and fostering of cats in their care. Children must be supervised by an adult.

Donations will be accepted for Paws during the program. Some of the items they are always in need of are Purina Cat Chow Naturals - Green Bag, Purina Kitten Chow - Yellow Bag, Ammonia, Bleach, Paper Towels, Dawn Dish Soap, Laundry Soap Liquid, Clumpable Litter, Friskies Adult Pate, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, and KMR Kitten Replacement Milk.

Garden Tour

The 30th Annual Women’s Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (WASSO) Garden Tour for six local gardens will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The proceeds for this fundraiser will go to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and its various programs.

The tour stops include: 204 Ardmore Road (Johnson Residence), Derby Glen Village – (22 front yards in a walkable court), 418 N. Belmont Ave. (Chiles Residence), 1214 Lagonda Ave. (Mead Residence), 417 S. Arlington Ave. (Green Residence), and 1905 Russell Ave. (Hartman Rock Garden).

Tour tickets cost $15 each in advance or $20 each on tour days at participating homes. Advance tickets are available at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra office, located in the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., at Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist or from any WASSO member. Tickets may be purchased with Paypal at www.springfieldsym.org.

Crabill Tours

The 1820s Crabill Homestead, 2800 Croft Road, above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. At 2 p.m. on both afternoons, special guests from the Clark County Retired Teachers Association will share what life was like in the one-room schoolhouse and share about the restored Advance One Room Schoolhouse in Clark County that is open for groups and tours.

The Crabill house will be open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. both days, a great opportunity to learn more about the house and what life was like for the Crabill Family who lived there. Tours are free, but a $5 donation per person is suggested.

Bench Dedication

There will be a dedication of the GFWC Ohio Bench at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St., at the GFWC Ohio Founder’s home.

The Woman’s Town Club will hold an ice cream social fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. after the dedication.

Ice Cream Social

The Champaign County Historical Museum (CCHS), 809 E. Lawn Ave., will host an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will include Woodruff Farms vanilla and chocolate ice cream and a surprise flavor, a shaded lawn and music by Rob Pollock and his music box.

There is no entry fee or ticket required, only pay for what you order. This is a fundraiser for the CCHS, a 5013c non-profit organization, and all proceeds benefit the operations of the Museum.

In case of rain, the event will move inside the museum.

Summer Camp

The Springfield Promise Neighborhood will offer Camp Oty’okwa Overnight Camp with Big Brothers and Sisters for second through eighth grade starting Monday through July 21.

Breakfast and lunch are included with the free camp.

For more information, visit Springfield Promise on Facebook, email promise.springfield@gmail.com or call 937-505-0330.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.