New health, wellness business opens this week in Urbana

The business was founded “out of a passion for disease prevention and health promotion,” Sothard said.

“After several years of hospital-based treatment, it is evident that more needs to be done in the community to educate and promote overall wellness to aid in the prevention of disease. Not all diseases are preventable, but if your body is operating optimally, it is better prepared to fight disease,” she said.

Sothard said when bodies have insufficient levels of essential nutrients, symptoms of depression, anxiety, chronic fatigue and inflammation can arise. She also said studies show that optimizing nutrient levels can decrease the risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, prevention of certain cancers, and can benefit vitality, reduce signs of aging and improve skin, hair, and nails.

Sothard is excited and chose to open in Urbana because she said Champaign County is her home. She was born and raised there, and she continues to live there.

“Opening a business is exhilarating and overwhelming. I have always been quite driven and had a desire to give back to my community. Now it is finally happening,” she said. “... What better way to give back than to give people their health?”

The business is independently owned and operated by Sothard, but she hopes with future growth she will have a few staff members by the end of the year.

Sothard, an acute care nurse practitioner who graduated from Wright State University in 2017, has worked for trauma-general surgery at a level 1 trauma center, served as voluntary faculty Clinical Professional Associate for the Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Surgery, worked for Pulmonary Critical Care, Hospitalist, and as clinical staff at a New Life Ketamine Clinic for the treatment of mental health disorders.

The shop offers a variety of infusions and injections that are tailored to the specific need of the patients. Prices vary and packages are available.

Scheduling starts today and the first 10 people to schedule will receive 10% off their first infusion and entered into a drawing to win a free infusion or injection of their choice (exclusing NAD+).

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 937-207-7017, visit thriveivhealth.com or the Facebook page.