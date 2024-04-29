24CV0328: Discover Bank v. Scott McClain, action for money.

24CV0329: Discover Bank v. Ashley D. Mershon, action for money.

24CV0330: Discover Bank v. Jeffrey A. Spencer, action for money.

24CV0331: Angela Jiles v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Christopher Barnett, Branch Financial, INC., Community Insurance Company, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Eric E. Thomas Sr., 56, of Springfield, customer service and Tammy L. Dunn, 54, of Springfield, management.

Wilnes Joseph, 28, of Springfield, N/A and Lourdie Espiegle, 33, of Springfield, N/A.

Marissa L. Scott, of Springfield, N/A and Aaron L. Rice, 28, of Springfield, N/A.

Michelle L. Dean, 30, of Springfield, STNA and Keith A. Coberly, 41, of Springfield, heavy equipment operator.

Victor O. Cole, 32, of Springfield, unemployed and Constance R. Long, 31, of Springfield, Simon Kenton Inn.

Mikayla E. Lasnick, 22, of Scio, NY, social worker and Nicholas L. Sherk, 22, of Plymouth, IN, student.

Miranda B. Barrett, 30, of Springfield, nurse and Zackary H. Gore, 32, of Springfield, Army Reserves and welding.

Daniel F. Cruz Santiago, 27, of New Carlisle, welder and Alma B. Vasquez Ventura, 30, of New Carlisle, none.

Property transfers:

Michael L. Amos to Bradley R. Miller, Jr., 2715 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $107,300.

Nicolas J. Ruiz to Nicholas J. and Joshua Ruiz, 2390 Old Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Eric B. Boruszewski to Andrea Morris, 231 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Donald Juste and Willianne J. Abellard Juste, 225 Roebling St., Springfield; $263,000.

NVR Inc. to Sean S. and Melissa A. Hatzer, 221 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $315,800.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Jaimie O’Keeffe, 3009 Vineyard St., Springfield; $165,000.

Thomas W. Loney to Gerald L. and Sarah P. Day, 1225 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $192,000.

David E. Flowers and Diane E. Piasecki to Robert Niebel, 1148 Lindsey Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeremiah D. and Amy J. Cundiff to Stephen and Antoinette L. Rathbun, 2923 Derr Road, Springfield; $265,000.

US Bank NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1525 Providence Ave., Springfield; $0.

Fred J. and Martha L. Rider to Martha L. Rider, 1017 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Carrissa J. Girbert to Emily Arnold, trustee, 2613 Rebecca Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jessica Thornton to Calixto Cabrera, 1766 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Marie A. Cornell to Marie A. Cornell, trustee, 432 Monaco Drive, Springfield; $0.

Roger K. Binegar to Kelly A. Binegar, 432 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $0.

Evan Fetter to Jeremy Spencer, 409 S. Western Ave., Springfield; $79,000.

New Ohio Investments LLC to Treto & FAA Investments LLC, 524 W. Washington St., Springfield; $50,000.

Robert L. Burton Jr. to Garlind Properties LTD, 831 Farnam St., Springfield; $56,000.

Lola B. Moorhead and Amy E. Young to Ronald T. May, 1230 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $4,500.

Christine A. Stumbo to Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe, 1358 Fotler St., Springfield; $52,000.

Debra Jacks to FPS Holdings LLC, 364 N. Isabella St., Springfield; $120,000.

Bridgette R. Talley to Sally A. Henrick, 648 Mayhill Road, Springfield; $172,500.

Bankunited N A to Simmer Breeze LTD, 1333 Lamar Drive, Springfield; $61,500.

Richard A. Hiestand, trustee to New Ohio Investments LLC, 429 W. Harding Road, Springfield; $100,000.

Richard Raymond to Richard and J R Raymond, 1315 Skyline Lane, Springfield; $0.

Dustin and Kathy Owens to Marcus A. and Alexis Stites, 2029 Gridley Court, Springfield; $155,000.

Donald B. Elliot to Barbara G. Hart, 355 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $6,800.

Carla M. Lawhun to Joseph Esposito, 340 Geron Drive, Springfield; 172,000.

Bryce Hill Inc. to Hollingshead Materials LLC, 2301 Sheridan Ave., Springfield; $1,004,600.

Uptown Revival LLC to Zachary and Katelyn Joseph, 2030 Cleveland Ave., Springfield; $125,000.