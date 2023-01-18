Central State awarded $90,000 for diversity opportunity in science

Abayomi Ajayi-Majebi, professor of Manufacturing Engineering at Central State University, said the Central State and Ohio State partnership program will focus on using data for public interest, with a focus on public health. Students will also have opportunities to present their experiential learning findings and research results at local and regional professional conferences.

“Through this partnership we will develop a paid internship program for at least four CSU undergraduate students who will work together with OSU students to address a public interest challenge,” Ajayi-Majebi said.