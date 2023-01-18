Mercy Health names new leader for Springfield medical group

Mercy Health – Springfield has named a new Chief Operations Officer (COO) for its Medical Group.
Shane Hardy will be the new COO effective Jan. 30. He is replacing Tyler Walters, who took a new role as chief operations officer at the ministry’s West Hospital in Cincinnati.
Mercy Health – Springfield has nearly 2,000 local associates.
Hardy has served the Springfield and Cincinnati markets as the chief financial officer for Mercy Health Partners since 2014. A statement from Mercy said that during this time, he has been a trusted adviser and communicator for more than 500 providers while developing and achieving budget targets.
“Shane is an experienced medical group CFO and managed care finance and operations leader. We look forward to his expertise in financial operations, relationship building and provider networks as an asset in our market,” said Adam Groshans, Mercy Health – Springfield market president. “We also look forward to Shane’s strong ties to our community given his years of oversight as chief financial officer, growing up in this area and attending local colleges.”
Hardy began his career with United HealthCare where he served in roles of progressing financial leadership. He was later the director of financial analysis and decision support at UC Health in Cincinnati before joining Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) in 2010 as director of financial planning for the Cincinnati market. He then progressed to chief financial officer for Mercy Health’s HealthSpan insurance organization.
Hardy holds a bachelor’s in business administration and mathematics from Cedarville University and a master’s in business administration and finance from Wright State University. He and his wife Lisa live in the Dayton area with their two sons, Andrew and Joseph, and their dog, Luna.
