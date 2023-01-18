Mercy Health names new leader for Springfield medical group

Explore Wittenberg sociology majors gain experience through county reentry internship

Hardy has served the Springfield and Cincinnati markets as the chief financial officer for Mercy Health Partners since 2014. A statement from Mercy said that during this time, he has been a trusted adviser and communicator for more than 500 providers while developing and achieving budget targets.

“Shane is an experienced medical group CFO and managed care finance and operations leader. We look forward to his expertise in financial operations, relationship building and provider networks as an asset in our market,” said Adam Groshans, Mercy Health – Springfield market president. “We also look forward to Shane’s strong ties to our community given his years of oversight as chief financial officer, growing up in this area and attending local colleges.”